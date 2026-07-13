In this week’s “Power On” newsletter Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is planning an M7 Ultra chip with up to 1.5TB of memory for release in 2028. Well, maybe.

“The new Ultra is designed to support as much as 1.5 terabytes of memory — roughly double the capacity planned for the M5 Ultra — though whether Apple ultimately offers that configuration will depend on the state of the industry,” Gurman says. “Widespread memory-chip shortages have made the component harder to find and more expensive.

If such a Mac does arrive, it would finally match the highest RAM configuration available on the highest end 2019 Intel Mac Pro. This year Apple discontinued the 512GB and 256GB configurations of the M3 Ultra Mac Studio. This left 96GB as the sole choice for the highest end Mac Studio. However, you could configure such a Mac with a M4 Max and 128GB of memory.

Power On is exclusively for Bloomberg.com subscribers. Get the full Power On newsletter every week — plus unlimited access to every featured article and a Q&A with Gurman— when you subscribe to the Tech Newsletter Bundle.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related