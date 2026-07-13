Apple has acquired SigScalr, the maker of SigLens, giving it a tool to monitor and debug the processes of large numbers of interrelated applications, reports AppleInsider.

Apple has also offered option to “offer employment to and hire certain… employees.” While the deal has only now been announced, it was reported to the European Union on March 12, 2026, notes AppleInsider.

SigLens is an open-source, observability platform designed to handle large volumes of logs, metrics, and traces. It utilizes proprietary micro-indexing and dynamic columnar compression to reduce storage requirements and deliver search performance.

SigLens boasts features designed to elevate log management capabilities. It supposedly provides “lightning-fast searches, a user-friendly interface, and robust scalability that can handle massive amounts of data without compromising on performance.”

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