Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 6-10.

° The lower-end iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will be equipped with 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

° Apple will likely unveil its foldable iPhone at the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but not ship it after the non-foldable have arrived in customers hands, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

° Apple has started offering free 4K upgrades on select titles in the Apple TV app.

° According to Counterpoint Research, Apple dominates as Edge AI hits 25% of smartwatch shipments in the first quarter.

° The second generation iPhone will purportedly have an 11% battery capacity boost.

° iPhone sales in China drop 9% year-over-year during the month-long 618 shopping festival.

° A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Apple regarding condensation defects in the US$549 AirPods Max.

° A West Virginia lawsuit against Apple will remain in West Virginia courts.

° Apple has announced a new multiyear commitment with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

° Apple has suspended development of a display for a cheaper, lighter version of the Vision Pro, according to the Korean site, The Elec.

° Worldwide PC shipments fell 4.9% year over year in quarter two (Q2) of 2026 to 68.2 million units, according to IDC. However, Apple beat the trend.

° The Television Academy on Wednesday revealed nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. And Apple TV shows wracked up 89 noms.

° Mac sales rose 15.9% year-over-year in quarter two while many other PC makes see sales dropped.

° “T3” names the iPod as the “Biggest Product” in the magazine’s history.

° Apple TV is now the fourth largest SVOD platform in the US.

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