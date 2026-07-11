Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 6-10.
° The lower-end iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will be equipped with 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
° Apple will likely unveil its foldable iPhone at the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but not ship it after the non-foldable have arrived in customers hands, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.
° Apple has started offering free 4K upgrades on select titles in the Apple TV app.
° According to Counterpoint Research, Apple dominates as Edge AI hits 25% of smartwatch shipments in the first quarter.
° The second generation iPhone will purportedly have an 11% battery capacity boost.
° iPhone sales in China drop 9% year-over-year during the month-long 618 shopping festival.
° A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Apple regarding condensation defects in the US$549 AirPods Max.
° A West Virginia lawsuit against Apple will remain in West Virginia courts.
° Apple has announced a new multiyear commitment with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.
° Apple has suspended development of a display for a cheaper, lighter version of the Vision Pro, according to the Korean site, The Elec.
° Worldwide PC shipments fell 4.9% year over year in quarter two (Q2) of 2026 to 68.2 million units, according to IDC. However, Apple beat the trend.
° The Television Academy on Wednesday revealed nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. And Apple TV shows wracked up 89 noms.
° Mac sales rose 15.9% year-over-year in quarter two while many other PC makes see sales dropped.
° “T3” names the iPod as the “Biggest Product” in the magazine’s history.
° Apple TV is now the fourth largest SVOD platform in the US.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today