Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° Flighty, a flight tracker app, has launched its new Connection Assistant. It’s purportedly the first feature of its kind to outline every step and checkpoint required to make any connection, on any airline, and at any airport worldwide, complete with industry-first Gate Predictions

° Outpost24 has launched the next generation of CyberFlex, its managed application security program, moving AppSec from fixed annual testing cycles to one continuous, risk-led program that adapts as the attack surface changes.

° Aquarius Computer has updated its US$35 music making app MultiTrack to version 1.2. The new release adds a few features and fixes some things to make it more solid for songwriting. MultiTrack 1.2 requires macOS Big Sur or later. A free demo is available here.

° iToolab WatsGo has introduced a new feature that enables users to restore WhatsApp from iCloud without resetting their iPhone. The update helps users download and check chats, photos, videos, and other WhatsApp data.

° Garmin has announced multiple updates for the Garmin Pilot mobile app for Apple® devices, including flight planning enhancements with the redesigned Flights page, SmartCharts expansion to Canada and Mexico, as well as enhancements to the SmartCharts and database product for the Oshkosh FISK Arrival.

° Agent Approve has launched of its iOS and Apple Watch app, giving developers one place to see and control their agents. It provides visibility into every agent’s activity, centralized policy that protects their data, and notifications when approval is required.

° Anthropic has announced that it’s bringing Claude Cowork to mobile and the web, with beta access rolling out to Max users first. Claude Cowork is a feature that lets Claude access local files and connected tools, then autonomously complete tasks on your behalf.

° Lamborghini has rolled out its Apple Vision Pro app, which the carmaker described as “the next milestone of the company’s success story.” The app features two immersive experiences that let users explore four cars from Lamborghini’s current lineup up close: the new Urus SE Performante, the Temerario, the Revuelto, and the Urus SE.

° Arcoro, a provider of time tracking and HR software for construction and specialty trades, has launched its unified mobile app, bringing Arcoro Time (formerly ExakTime) and the Arcoro HRIS employee self-service together in a single application for the first time. The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

° DuckDuckGo‘s free web browser now blocks most video ads on YouTube, and the feature is on by default for iPhone and Mac users running the latest version of the app.

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