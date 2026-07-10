Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing several older versions of iOS for a group of legacy iPhone and iPad models, cutting off the paths to reinstall or downgrade the affected software.

° From Macworld: There’s never a good time for price rises, but Apple’s latest risk causes serious harm to its products.

° From 9to5Mac: Rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max specs point to Apple’s heaviest iPhone in years.

° From Fast Company: This Apple alum’s AI startup wants to turn your iPhone into an AR messenger.

° From The Information (a subscription is required to read the article):

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