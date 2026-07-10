Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° MOFT has launched the Trackable Field Wallet, It’s compatible with Apple Find My and Android Find Hub. It’s designed do make it easier to keep track of the wallet and everything inside it. carries up to 8 cards while maintaining a slim profile that snaps securely to the back of an iPhone or any MagSafe® case. Built-in tracking provides added peace of mind, allowing users to quickly locate their wallet through Apple’s Find My app if it’s ever misplaced.

° The US$149 Lyrebird is SIVGA’s newest hybrid in-ear monitor. It features a four-driver hybrid design and handcrafted wood faceplates.

° Beats is launching a new Power Pink color option for several variants of its collection of woven charging cables.

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