According to Seeking Alpha, citing The Information, PrismML has compressed Alibaba’s open-source Qwen 3.6 large language model to run on the iPhone 17 Pro.

PrismML is an AI startup and research lab spun out of Caltech that has pioneered commercially viable 1-bit and ternary (+1, 0, -1) neural network architectures. By storing model weights at extreme low-bit precision, PrismML shrinks AI models by order-of-magnitude factors without severely sacrificing reasoning or generative capabilities.

The reported breakthrough has attracted Apple’s attention as the company looks to expand its on-device AI capabilities. Apple has reportedly met with PrismML to discuss potential applications of the technology.

The milestone “reflects Apple’s broader push to run AI directly on devices rather than relying on cloud infrastructure,” according to TrendForce. And MacRumors notes that running larger AI models directly on iPhones would allow more Apple Intelligence features to operate on-device instead of through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers. This could help reduce Apple’s operating costs while further enhancing user privacy.

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