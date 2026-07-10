The U.S. Department of Commerce is relaxing export restrictions for the United Arab Emirates, giving approved companies — including Apple — easier access to certain advanced computing hardware and other controlled technologies, reports Reuters. And they can do so license-free.

UAE companies G42 and Core42 and U.S. companies operating in the country, including Apple, Amazon, and xAI, are among those that no longer need licenses for AI chips and servers, the article adds.

Under the new regulation, the Commerce Department moved the UAE into a country grouping that allows more license exceptions for military and dual-use items controlled by the department. The UAE will be the only country in the group that is not a member of multilateral export control regimes. Other countries in the grouping include NATO countries and other allies, notes Reuters.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related