Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From 9to5Mac: I’m disappointed Apple will charge for AI security camera features in the Home app.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s incoming CEO John Ternus has joined Tim Cook and Eddy Cue at the invitation-only Sun Valley retreat where deals worth billions can be agreed on a handshake.

° From CNBC: Startups building consumer electronics will have a better shot at becoming the next Apple in Shenzhen than in Silicon Valley, said Will Wang, founder and CEO of Even Realities Technology.

° From Mashable: Foldable iPhone Ultra vs. iPad: How their screens (reportedly) compare.

° From MacRumors: Code spotted in the third developer beta of iOS 27 suggests that Apple is preparing to add car key support for Lucid and Xiaomi vehicles, and that the feature could be nearing launch.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel starts with a discussion about Apple’’s new AI-powered creative tools, including possible benefits for Final Cut users and the subscription value question.

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