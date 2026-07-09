Global shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations in the second quarter of 2026 declined 3.6% year-over-year to 65.7 million units according to the latest research from Omdia. However, Apple beat the trend.

Shipments of desktops (including desktop workstations) hit 13.9 million, falling 1.3% annually, while notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments landed at 51.7 million units, representing a 4.2% decline.

“The sharp increase in memory and storage prices during the first quarter of the year had a significant impact on product pricing in the second quarter,” says Ben Yeh, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “It also prompted consumers and IT decision makers to bring forward their PC purchases to mitigate the risk of further price increases. Although sales volumes were maintained at a stable level, the risk of a subsequent downturn remains.”

Apple’s recent decision to raise prices across MacBooks has become one of the key focal points in the market. However, other PC vendors began increasing prices as early as the end of fourth quarter of 2025 and have continued to adjust them quarter over quarter. Across comparable product lines, prices have risen by about 20% to 40% compared with the same period last year.

According to Omdia, Apple sold approximately 7.3 million Macs in the second quarter of 2026 for 11.1% global PC market share. That compares to sales of 6.3 million Macs and 9.2% market share in the second quarter of 2025. That’s annual growth of 15.9%.

Apple places fourth among global PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25.3% market share), HP (19.8% market share), and dell (14.1% market share).

“After the pull-forward activity seen in the first half of the year, signals are now pointing to a period of delayed demand as the true impact of the supply crunch sinks in,” says Ishan Dutt, Research Director at Omdia. “More than half of the B2B [business-to-business] channel partners polled in Omdia’s June survey responded that their customers are putting off hardware refresh plans until the market stabilizes, with a further 6% indicating that outright cancellations were likely.”

He adds that, iIn the coming months, as the market approaches the one-year mark from the October 2025 Windows 10 EOS deadline, a significant portion of commercial fleets will remain in need of upgrades.

Although the pace of memory and storage cost increases is forecast to ease significantly in the second half of 2026, PC selling prices will continue to reflect the upstream component inflation from the second quarter of 2026. Omdia’s research indicates that neither memory nor storage prices are projected to reverse within this year.

In addition, other components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and printed circuit boards (PCBs) are also becoming more expensive. As a result, PC vendors are expected to continue passing the burden of heavy cost pressure on to customers, which will dampen demand in the second half of the year, notes Omdia.

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