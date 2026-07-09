India has scrapped import duties on some parts used to make ‌mobile phones and other electronic devices, removing the current 7.5% and 5% levies, which will help companies like Apple, reports Reuters.

Here are details from the report:

Items include key parts for producing wireless charging modules for mobile phones, displays for medical devices and automobiles, and lithium-ion cells.

The exemption will be valid until March 31, 2029.

“This should boost cost competitiveness, domestic value addition and localization of ‌high-value smartphone and electronics manufacturing,” said Manoj Mishra, a partner at business consultancy Grant Thornton Bharat.

Exemption for lithium-ion cell manufacturing may spur investment in domestic battery production for electronics and electric mobility, Mishra said.

India aims to expand electronics manufacturing to $500 billion by fiscal year 2030.

Smartphone production in India rose 28-fold over the last decade to 5.45 trillion rupees ($57 billion) in 2024/25.

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