Apple TV will be making a big splash in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International for the first time ever, reports Deadline.

The lineup for its two-hour panel set for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, includes the horror comedy “Widow’s Bay” — which just landed 19 Emmy nominations — the John Cena Mattel action movie “Matchbox,” the Ryan Reynolds movie “Mayday” as well as series “Dark Matter” and “Silo.”

Apple is holding a sneak-preview screening of the first episode of the second season of “Dark Matter,” which premieres August 28. There’s also a “Silo” multi-sensory installation that will transport visitors into the silo itself.

San Diego Comic-Con runs Thursday, July 23-Sunday, July 26, with preview night on Wednesday, July 22. It’s a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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