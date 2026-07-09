JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, has published its “Q2 2026 Market Shares” report about streaming in the US. Here are some highlights from the report:

Apple TV+ posts the strongest annual growth: Apple TV+ gained 1 percentage point (pp) this quarter, overtaking Hulu and HBO Max to become the fourth-largest SVOD [Subscription Video On Demand] platform in the U.S. It has also grown 5 pp annually, the strongest annual gain of any platform.

Netflix widened its lead, up 1 pp to 20%, still comfortably ahead of Prime Video even with flat annual growth.

Peacock Premium keeps quietly climbing, +2 pp year-over-year.

Hulu just edged past HBO Max for fifth place, holding at 11% while HBO Max slid 2 pp to 10%.

The top two leaders in streaming this quarter are: Netflix (down 20% over the past three months) and Amazon Prime Video (down 17%). They’re followed by Disney Plus (15%), Apple TV+ (13%), Hulu (11%), HBO Max (10%), Peacock Premium (4%), Paramount Plus (3%), PBS (2%), Starz (1%) and other services (4%).

JustWatch report is based on insights from more than 45 million streaming interactions on the JustWatch app and website in the United States, the study reflects shifts in streaming user interest and engagement. This is measured across more than 320 subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) providers available on JustWatch over the past three months.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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