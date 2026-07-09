Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the August schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV throughout the 2026 regular season.

Apple TV subscribers across 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups each week with enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions.

August’s schedule is highlighted by several marquee matchups. On August 14, breakout star Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals take on three-time All-Star Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs for a matinee battle. Then, on August 28, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for the newest installment of one of baseball’s greatest rivalries.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the defending American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays will also relive their historic 2025 postseason run on “Friday Night Baseball” with a Division Series rematch against the Yankees on August 14 and a Championship Series rematch against Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners on August 28.

The month also features multiple appearances by some of baseball’s top contenders, including the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners and American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who will each appear twice on “Friday Night Baseball” during August.

For the fifth straight season, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be called by broadcast teams Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter); and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter) with Rich Waltz, who will join the broadcast team to call select games during the season. Game-by-game announcer assignments will be revealed weekly. The “Friday Night Baseball” pregame shows will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, former MLB All-Star player Eric Hosmer, and insider Russell Dorsey.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to home and away local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.1

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, with the first game of each weekly doubleheader presented by Essilor.

Pricing and Availability

Apple TV subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app on iPhone; iPad; Apple TV 4K; Apple Vision Pro; Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 (U.S.) per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.2 For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV3 for free. Find out how to watch Apple TV and see the full list of supported devices.

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