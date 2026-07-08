Nintendo has announced that service for the Mario Kart Tour game for smart devices will come to an end as of 11:00 p.m. Pacific on September 29.

Mario Kart Tour is a mobile racing game developed by Nintendo. It features touch-friendly controls, biweekly themed tours, and courses based on real-world cities and classic Nintendo tracks. You can (well, for a little while longer) download and play it for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In conjunction with the end of service, the sale of rubies (the games in-game currency) has also ended; rubies can be used in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.What’s more, an offline version of Mario Kart Tour isn’t planned.

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