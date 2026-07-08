Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From Cult of Mac: Apple is rolling out a Google Cloud pop-up warning that protect your privacy by letting you know before certain Apple Intelligence features send your prompts off-device, and it’s already live for some users right now.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has submitted a request to pause further proceedings in its legal battle with Epic Games in the Northern District of California while the Supreme Court reviews part of the case.

° From the Omni Group: The Omni Group has posted the Post-WWDC Update to the Omni Roadmap 2026, reviewing progress so far this year, reflecting on WWDC 2026 and its impact on Omni Group development efforts, and outlining what’s ahead.

° From AppleInsider: JP Morgan increased the price target for Apple’s stock to $345, insisting that the RAM-driven hardware cost increases won’t impact long-term revenue gains.

° From Macworld: There are 10 safety features every iPhone user should turn on. iOS offers a wide range of tools to limit unauthorized access to your digital life.

° From TrendForce: Chinese companies are increasingly shifting away from NVIDIA’s advanced AI accelerators in favor of domestic alternatives.

° From MacVoices Live!: This edition of Foreshadowing Tech considers how so many AI speculations from Colossus: The Forbin Project have come true in both surprising and subtle ways.

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