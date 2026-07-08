macOS Mojave introduced Voice Memos, a feature bothered from iOS. As you might guess from its name, it allows you to record voice memos. Let’s look at how to use it in macOS Tahoe.

1. Setting Up Your Microphone

Before you begin, ensure your microphone is selected and configured correctly:

Go to System Settings > Sound > Input.

Select your microphone and adjust the input slider so your normal speaking voice moves the input meter about halfway.

2. Creating a Recording

Open the Voice Memos app via Launchpad, Spotlight (Cmd + Space), or the Applications folder.

app via Launchpad, Spotlight (Cmd + Space), or the Applications folder. Click the large Red Record Button to start.

to start. Click Pause to take a break, then Resume to continue recording.

to take a break, then to continue recording. When finished, click Done to save the recording.

If Voice Memos is currently running, you can simply right-click the app icon in the Dock and click New Recording, or ask Siri “Record voice memo” to start instantly.

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