The Television Academy on Wednesday revealed nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. And Apple TV shows wracked up 87 noms.

“Widow’s Bay” is nominated for 19 Emmys, “Pluribus” for 18, “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” for 9, “Shrinking” for 9, “Slow Horses” for 9, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” for 8, “Palm Royale” for 8, “Your Friends & Neighbors” for 1.

“Pluribus,” “Slow Horses,” “Your Friends & Neighbors” are all nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Rhea Seehorn of “Pluribus” is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles, “Shrinking,” and “Widow’s Bay” are all nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Elle Fanning of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Matthew Rhys of “Widow’s Bay” and Jason Segal of “Shrinking” are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Karoline Wydrea of “Pluribus” is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show,” Jack Lowden of “Slow Horses,” and Carlos-Manuel Vesga of “Pluribus” are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Dale Dickey of “Widow’s Bay,” Kate O’Flynn of “Widow’s Bay,” aMichelle Pfeiffer of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and Jessica Williams of “Shrinking” are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Harrison Ford of “Shrinking,” Nick Offerman of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” Stephen Root of “Widow’s Bay,” and Michael Urie of “Shrinking” are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Pluribus” and “Slow Horses” are both nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More).

“Palm Royale” is nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More).

“Widow’s Bay” is nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special.

“Shrinking” and “Widow’s Bay” are both nominated for Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.

“Pluribus” and “Slow Horses” are nominated for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for “Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming.”

“Palm Royale” is nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming.

“Widow’s Bay” is nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour).

“Pluribus” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” are both nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour).

“I’m Not Remarkable” and “A Critter Carol” are both nominated for Outstanding Commercial.

The “Maxine Is Ready To Single Mingle” episode of “Palm Royale” is nominated in the Outstanding Period Costumes

division.

The “Grudge Match” episode of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series category.

The “Welcome to Widow’s Bay” episode of “Widow’s Bay” is nominated in the Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series category.

The “We is Us” episode of “Pluribus” and the “Scars” episode of “Slow Horses” are nominated in the Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series category.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is up for Outstanding Direction for a Variety Special.

Thee “All This Filming Isn’t Healthy” episode of “Mr. Scorese” is nominated in the “Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program category.

The “Got Milk,” “We is Us,” “Grenade” episodes of “Pluribus” are all in the running for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series.

The “Our History,” “Welcome to Widow’s Bay,” and What To Expect On Your Trip” episodes of “Widow’s Bay” are all nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series.

The “Stranger in a Strange Land” episode of “Mr. Scorese” is nominated in the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program category.

The “Buddies” episode of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling category.

The “Maxine Drinks Martinis Now” episode of “Palm Royale” is nominated in the Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling category.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special.

“Murderbot” and “Smoke” are both nominated for Outstanding Title Design.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) division.

“Palm Royale” is nominated in the Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) category.

“Pluribus,” “Slow Horses,” and “Widow’s Bay” are all nominated for Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score).

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” is nominated for Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary/Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score).

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Music Direction.”

“Murderbot” and “Pluribus” are both nominated in the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music category.

“Pluribus” and “Widow’s Bay” are both nominated in the Outstanding Music Supervision category.

Michael J. Fox of “Shrinking,” Brett Goldstein of “Shrinking,” and Hamish Linklater of “Widow’s Bay” are all up for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series.

Jeff Hiller of “Pluribus” and Jonathan Pryce of “Slow Horses” are both up for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

Betty Gilpin of “Widow’s Bay” is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Miriam Shor of “Pluribus” is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The “In It Together” episode of “Shrinking” is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series.

“Mr. Scorsese” is nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

“Murderbot” and “Widow’s Bay” are both nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

“Pluribus” is nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour).

“Shrinking” and “Widow’s Bay” are both nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.

“Foundation,” “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age,” and “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” are all nominated for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie.

“Palm Royale” is nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming.

“Palm Royale” is nominated for Outstanding Stunt Performance.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” is nominated for Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

“Widow’s Bay” is nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.

“Pluribus” and “Slow Horses” are both nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on September 14.

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