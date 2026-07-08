Apple has announced a new multiyear commitment with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

The new agreement, expected to exceed $30 billion, will lead to the production of more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips and support hundreds of American jobs, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. He says the company has been working with the administration and businesses across the U.S. to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today’s announcement advances those efforts.

Broadcom is part of Apple’s American Manufacturing Program (AMP), launched last year to accelerate manufacturing in the U.S. This new agreement, which marks Apple’s largest AMP commitment to date, will enable Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment. Broadcom will produce advanced radio frequency components — including FBAR filters — and advanced wireless connectivity technologies at the Fort Collins facility.

These investments are part of Apple’s commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over four years, supporting manufacturing, job creation, and technology development across the country.

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