Apple has released a third version of its beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2.

The update apparently is for the new features in macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27. The operating system updates add a new AirPods interface, a slider for Adaptive mode, and support for custom EQ.

When the above-mentioned AirPods models are connected to a Mac, iPhone, or iPad, there’s a beta firmware option that can be accessed in the AirPods settings interface. Toggling on beta updates allows users to install the beta firmware.

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