Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From 9to5Mac: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has approved Apple and Epic’s request to temporarily postpone key deadlines in their long-running App Store dispute.

° From AppleInsider: An iPhone 17 Pro Max will represent American innovation in the nation’s official time capsule, joining a collection that reflects how the United States chose to remember itself in 2026.

° From MacRumors:Apple’s Mac mini and Mac Studio have become the machines of choice for running AI agents, according to Doug Brooks, Apple’s senior product manager of Apple silicon.

° From Macworld: Apple leaks have sucked all the fun out of iPhone season. Ironically, inaccurate rumors can damage Apple’s launches more than accurate ones.

° From MacVoices Live!: If you’re heading to Macstock Conference later this week, make sure you have everything you need to get the most out of this unique annual event. The MacVoices’ Macstock Checklist will make sure you are ready the big event.

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