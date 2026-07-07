An Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange that’s been buried as part of an America250 time capsule is unlikely to work when it’s time to unearth it, according to Newsweek.

America’s Time Capsule, due to be dug up in 2276, includes an iPhone with a Notes app featuring “digital artifacts” for future readers.

However, a Forbes report suggests that the iPhone will be unusable for future generations. The battery is a “fundamental failure point” because lithium-ion batteries degrade over time. The report also suggests that Apple’s “restrictive practices,” such as dropping support for older models, would prevent the phone from being unlocked at all, even if it survives.

That’s assuming humans will even be using wall outlets, chargers and the same kinds of energy supply and voltage in 250 years — and that Apple servers will still be active,” the Forbes report adds.

America250 — a national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, — announced on June 15 that “America’s Time Capsule” has been officially sealed and revealed the full collection of items that will be preserved inside the capsule for the next 250 years. Established in America250’s founding public law, the Time Capsule reflects a national responsibility to preserve a representative record of the United States at 250 years.

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