The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas can, for now, continue enforcing its age verification law, which mandates app stores such as the Apple App Store to verify minors’ ages and secure parental consent before downloading apps or making in-app purchases, reports CNET.

Apple is against the law. However, due to a recent court ruling lifting an injunction on Texas law SB 2420, new Apple Accounts in Texas are now subject to the law, which introduced age assurance requirements for app marketplaces and developers.

As previously announced, this includes age assurance and parent or guardian consent on behalf of minors under the age of 18 for downloads, Apple In-App Purchases, and significant changes associated with an app. Parents or guardians will also be able to revoke their consent for any app they previously approved for their child.

Apple says it’s the developer’s responsibility to determine when there’s a significant change to their app. To learn about a parent or guardian’s revocation of consent, the App Store is providing a server notification that developers can configure to receive notifications that consent has been withdrawn for their app on a child or teen’s device.

As noted by CNET, the Texas App Store Accountability Act, which was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2025, is being challenged in two separate lawsuits. One of the plaintiffs is the Consumer and Communications Industry Association, a tech industry trade group that counts Apple and Google among its members. The other is Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, a student advocacy group that uses apps for civic education.

In a one-sentence order on Monday, Justice Samuel Alito denied the plaintiffs’ request to pause enforcement of the law while the case is being decided.

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