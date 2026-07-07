A federal judge has largely dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Apple regarding condensation defects in the US$549 AirPods Max, according to Law360 (a subscription is required to read the article).

Judge Orelia E. Merchant of the Eastern District of New York dismissed every claim brought under New York law with prejudice. She found that the state’s implied warranty of merchantability asks only that a product meet “a minimal level of quality,” not that it needs to be perfect. She also noted that one plaintiff had successfully used his AirPods Max to watch a movie.

The suit — filed in April 2025 by two plaintiffs — claimed that the aluminum ear cups trap body heat, creating moisture that damages internal electronics, though most claims were thrown out. The litigation specifically targeted the premium build of the headphones, arguing that the aluminum design acts as a poor insulator, notes reports Class Action. .

Plaintiffs alleged that this physical trait resulted in heavy condensation inside the ear cups, causing a host of functionality problems, including: degraded or completely lost sound in the ear cups; failure of the noise cancellation (ANC) and in-ear detection sensors; and battery charging and connectivity issues.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related