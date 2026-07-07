Apple TV has unveiled a first look at “Nocturne,” a new drama based on the internationally bestselling crime novels “Lazarus” and “The Sandman” by Lars Kepler.

“Nocturne” stars and is executive produced by Tony Award winner, Actor Award winner, Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber, as well as Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz. The series also stars Emmy Award, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham.

The 10-episode drama is developed for television, written and executive produced by John Hlavin (“Shooter,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), who also serves as the series showrunner, and is created for television, written and executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffé (“Tin Star,” “Ballad of a Small Player”).

“Nocturne” will make its global debut on Friday, October 30 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25 on Apple TV.

Here’s how the series is described: The project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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