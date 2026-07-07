Apple App Store revenue growth slowed in the June 2026 quarter, according to an analysis by UBS, which tracked third-party App Store data from Sensor Tower.

According to Proactive, UBS analysts said the App Store recorded approximately 3% year-over-year growth on a reported basis during the quarter, while growth was around 2% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis. The firm noted that growth slowed by roughly 440 basis points compared with the prior quarter, despite only a slightly more challenging comparison period.

The US market was a key source of weakness, with App Store revenue declining approximately 6% year-over-year in the quarter, UBS said. In other regions, the App Store grew about 9% year-over-year on a reported basis.

UBS wrote that Apple’s September 2026 quarter will face an easier comparison period, with the year-over-year growth benchmark expected to be around 10%, approximately 270 basis points lower than the June quarter comparison.

The analysts maintained their June-quarter Services revenue estimate, forecasting growth of about 14.3% year-over-year, compared with consensus expectations of roughly 14.5%, notes Proactive.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related