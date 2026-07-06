Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From TrendForce: Samsung is reportedly pushing for another wave of memory price increase in the third quarter of 2026.

° From MacRumors: The second iOS 27 developer beta seemingly hints at a new Apple product such as an “AirPods Ultra,” according to code uncovered by app designer and developer Sam Henri Gold.

° From Deadline: Post-production has wrapped on Italian indie feature The Fate Of The Bee, which was shot on an iPhone.

° From 9to5Mac: We really need a way to hand over ownership of an Apple Home.

° From The MacObserver: iOS 27 adds two new iCloud+ perks, including higher Apple Intelligence limits and smarter HomeKit Secure Video features for eligible paid subscribers.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the Road to Macstock wraps up with organizer Mike Potter providing last-minute updates for attendees, including his Creator Camp session on why the Mac still matters and a weekend talk about giving old Macs new life.

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