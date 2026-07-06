Apple TV has announced “Guilty Creatures,” a new thriller led by three-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Julia Garner (“Ozark,” “Weapons”).

She’ll star and executive produce. Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Pam & Tommy”) will direct the series adapted from the true-crime book by author Mikita Brottman. Stuart Zicherman (“The Shrink Next Door,” “Sweetbitter,” “The Americans”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is adapted for the screen by Sarah DeLappe (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”). “Guilty Creatures” is produced for Apple TV by Tomorrow Studios (“ONE PIECE,” “Physical”).

Here’s how the thriller is described Based on the book “Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida,” the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years. This riveting true-crime narrative, set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle, promises to become an instant classic.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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