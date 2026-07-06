Broadcom, a semiconductor company, says it and Apple have agreed to expand their ​partnership through 2031 to ​develop and supply a range of custom ​chips, reports Reuters.

Broadcom has been a long-standing ​supplier to Apple, providing key components, including custom radio ​frequency chips used ​in iPhones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ‌chips, and other networking semiconductors, the article notes. And Apple is one of Broadcom’s largest customers.

In December 2024 it was rumored that the two companies were working together on Broadcom’s first server chip designed to handle artificial intelligence (AI).

The chips are purportedly code-named internally Baltra. The Information said Broadcom and Apple are focused on the chip’s networking technology, which is critical for connecting a device to a network for AI processing.

The company aims to complete the chip design within 12 months, per the report. However, it seems that Broadcom may only be providing “chipsets” rather than designing and producing the server processors themselves.

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