BenQ has announced the “evolution” of the BenQ Creative Pro monitor portfolio, a lineup of displays for creative professionals.

The portfolio is led by the new PD2732U, a 27-inch 4K monitor that’s engineered for graphic design, photography, video editing, content creation, and print and packaging workflows.

It will be of particular interest to Mac suers as it combines a wider color gamut coverage, calibrated uniformity, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Mac color match with M-book mode and workflow integration that Jeffrey Hsieh, Director of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ, says ensures outputs match intent.

He says the PD2732U monitor delivers 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage, so creators can preview content for web, video, and print within one color-accurate workspace.

“BenQ software solutions further support professional color workflows. AQCOLOR Pilot enables hardware and software calibration management for long-term color accuracy, while Display ColorTalk matches colors across multiple displays for more consistent viewing,” Hsieth adds. “… The PD2732U is Calman Verified and Pantone Validated, including Pantone SkinTone Validation, confirming alignment with recognized industry standards for color accuracy and faithful reproduction.”

PD2732U Pre-Order and Availability

The BenQ PD2732U is now available to pre-order exclusively on Bhphotovideo.com for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$699, along with a bundle offer pairing the PD2732U with BenQ’s Ergo Arm at a discounted rate of $50 off. The PD2732U will be available for purchase on Bhphotovideo.com and BenQ.com starting July 22 and on Amazon.com and select retailer partners on September 1.

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