Apple has released the third developer betas of macOS 27, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

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