Apple has started offering free 4K upgrades on select titles in the Apple TV app, notes 9to5Mac.

The article adds that upgrades are in the early stages of rollout, but Sigmund Judge has compiled a full list that you can view on Threads. So if you’ve purchased any of these shows via the iTunes Store/Apple TV app, they’re now available to watch at no additional charge in 4K.

Apple began upgrading users’ purchased movies to 4K and HDR free of charge alongside the launch of the first Apple TV 4K in 2017. It later rolled out free upgrades to Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, and most recently 3D 4K. Apple also adds bonus content – extras – at no additional cost.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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