Apple has reportedly resumed accepting credit and debit card payments for App Store purchases and subscription services such as iCloud in India, reports Inc.4.

This comes almost four years after withdrawing the option following regulatory changes introduced by the Reserve Band of India (RBI). The feature is currently being tested with a limited group of users and is expected to be rolled out to all users over the coming months, reports Moneycontrol. authorized card networks. The rules also require tokenized data to be stored locally in India.

Apple stopped card payments in India in 2021 after RBI’s card tokenization rule. UPI and Netbanking were the only ways through which customers could make App Store and iCloud payments in the country. However, Moneycontrol says that now the tech giant has enabled card payments after it complied with the Reserve Bank of India’s card tokenization mandate.

Consequently, the company has restarted support for adding Indian credit and debit cards to your Apple ID to pay for subscriptions and apps.

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