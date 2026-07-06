Apple Intelligence features in the Home app will require an iCloud+ plan starting at 2TB, notes MacRumors.

At last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference Apple pointed out that some ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features would require an ‌iCloud‌+ plan, but didn’t elaborate. Now we know.

The 2TB plan includes 2TB of ‌iCloud‌ storage and it costs $US9.99 per month. Alternately, it’s included with the $37.95 Apple One Premier subscription tier.

Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI in macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27 introduce cross-device conversational awareness, Visual Intelligence, a dedicated Siri app, and new system-wide writing tools. The updates also enhance built-in apps with advanced AI tools, including Image Playground and smart photo cleanup.

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