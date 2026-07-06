Global Edge AI-capable smartwatch shipments grew by 70% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, reaching a market penetration of 25%, according to the Counterpoint Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker. And Apple dominates the category.

Global Edge AI refers to running AI algorithms and machine learning models locally on hardware devices (like smartphones, sensors, and servers) instead of relying entirely on remote cloud servers. It offers faster processing, improved data privacy, and reliable operation even without an Internet connection.

Counterpoint says the rapid growth in Global Edge AI-capable smartwatch is driven by consumers’ growing demand for more useful health and fitness insights, which are beyond basic metrics such as step count, heart rate monitoring and sleep duration.

Additionally, low-power neural accelerators have made on-device processing feasible without compromising the device’s battery life, allowing AI features to run directly on the watch. This lets the device deliver instant health alerts like fall and arrhythmia detection, and personalized recommendations with a more private user experience, without relying heavily on a smartphone or cloud-based service.

“Brands have been continuously upgrading their smartwatch hardware to make devices more AI-capable,” says Counterpoint Principal Analyst Anshika Jain. “Edge AI integration enables real-time health insights and faster responses while helping ensure data privacy. Currently, Edge AI penetration remains limited to leading brands, with Apple solely accounting for ~90% of Edge AI smartwatch shipments in quarter one of 2026.”

He says health and fitness monitoring is the primary driver of Edge AI integration in smartwatches. Rather than streaming bio signals to the cloud, watches now run inference locally to analyze heart rate, sleep patterns and temperature, in real time, and detect conditions such as atrial fibrillation, sleep apnea, and elevated blood pressure on device.

This has pushed health-feature integration up sharply across the smartwatch industry. In the first quarter of 2026, shipments of smartwatches with blood pressure monitoring doubled and those with sleep apnea detection tripled. Brands are now targeting harder problems such as diabetes, according to Counterpoint.

On the supply side, chipset makers are constantly upgrading their silicon to turn smartwatches into intelligent health companions rather than passive trackers. Apple introduced its S9 chip, back in 2023, featuring a 4-core Neural Engine to handle machine learning tasks.

Emphasizing the smartwatch Edge AI outlook, Research Director Mohit Agrawal said, “Edge AI in smartwatches is shifting from primarily a hardware integration to one that also includes software optimization. The real unlock is smaller, more efficient models and OS-level access that lets any app run inference locally. AI needs to turn from a single application into a personal layer that works on personal data. This enables instant health alerts, gesture control, and richer personalized experiences, and that is why Edge AI penetration is set to approach 32% in 2026.”

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