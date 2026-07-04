Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 22-26.

° Apple wants the Trump administration to approve it buying memory from a blacklisted Chinese company.

° Apple may release Mac Studios with M5 Max and M6 Ultra processors this year.

° Apple says Apple says Indian antitrust investigators just “copy-pastes” its rivals’ claims anti-competition battle.

° Apple has hired certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play.

° The Supreme Court says police can no longer subpoena companies like Apple using “geofence warrants.”

° Apple is asking the UK Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring it to pay Optis US$502 million.

° The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed letting app developers direct users to payment options outside Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

° Three AirDrop vulnerabilities have been discovered by security researchers.

° A new report is good news for the rumored ‘”Apple Glasses,” not so good news for the Apple Vision Pro.

° Mac sales decline 1.6% year-over-year — but Apple did better than other PC vendors.

° A redesigned Apple Watch with a new band attachment system is purportedly coming in 2027.

° Apple tops a new ranking from OnDeck with an estimated brand value of $522.7 billion, making it the world’s most valuable brand, according to a new study by Ondeck.

° Apple Creator Studio has been updated with new AI capabilities.

° A vulnerability in Apple’s “Hide My Email” tool lets almost anyone discover a person’s real email address even though it’s supposed to be hidden by the feature.

° Apple TV’s “Shrinking” has won two AAFCA TV Honors from the African-American Film Critics Association.

° The next version of the iPad Pro isn’t expected to arrive until spring 2027.

° Apple purportedly plans to release an updated 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip later this year, then another model with an M7 processor in the first half of 2027.

° The Kremlin is threatening Apple with a $52 million fine for software discrimination.

° Apple’s decision to drastically raise prices across the entire Mac lineup has reshaped market expectations, according to TrendForce.

° Apple has told suppliers to prepare to make approximately 10 million foldable iPhones this year, reports Nikkei Asia.

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