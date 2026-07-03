Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° Feral Interactive says Creative Assembly’s Total War: ATTILA has relaunched for macOS via Steam, complete with native Apple Silicon support, improved performance and UI scaling.

° Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced general availability of AI Governance, a new capability within Jamf for Mac that enables IT and security teams to discover actively-used AI tools, enforce policy controls, and generate audit-ready reporting.

Jamf has also announced the general availability of Beacon by Jamf Threat Labs, a new threat hunting service bridging “a critical gap for security teams through providing dedicated, proactive detection and deep-dive analysis of threats engineered specifically for macOS environments.”

° Mirage is a new app that brings best-in-class desktop wireless screen sharing to your entire Apple ecosystem. You can stream from your Mac to your iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, or even another Mac.

° Last summer Proton launched Lumo, an AI assistant with a privacy-first approach. Now the company has announced Lumo 2.0, a major update to the chatbot that brings three new features commensurate with its core principles of no logs, no data sharing, and zero-access encryption.

° Anthropic has introduced Claude Sonnet 5, a more affordable model that narrows the gap between Sonnet and Opus. Anthropic says Claude Sonnet 5 is its most agentic Sonnet model to date, able to make plans, use tools like browsers and terminals, and run autonomously.

° Google has launched Gemini Spark for its macOS desktop app. It allows the AI agent to automate tasks involving local files and desktop workflows.

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