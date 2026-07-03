Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Volkswagen is planning to offer Apple Wallet car keys in future vehicles, according to new server-side Apple code.

° From IPPAwards: The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) has selected the best photographs captured with an iPhone in its 2026 contest.

° From AppleInsider: A new rumor claims that some iPhone 18 Pro models will use slower QLC NAND storage, mimicking a similar 2024 iPhone 16 Pro report. It makes more sense now than it did then, but doesn’t matter much in practical usage.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple will ask the court to halt Epic Games proceedings pending a Supreme Court ruling.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner examine Apple TV’s strategy through the expansion of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the theatrical release of Tenzing, and Eddie Cue’s Cannes Lions recognition.

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