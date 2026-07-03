Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° SwitchBot, a provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, is expanding its Matter-enabled lighting portfolio with the launch of SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light, a Matter-enabled smart ceiling light designed “to combine everyday illumination, colorful ambient lighting, and seamless smart home control in one fixture.”

° Pioneer, which specializes in in-vehicle sound and aftermarket car electronics, has introduced its first collection of automotive accessories that marks the brand’s expansion beyond car audio. The lineup includes USB cables, car chargers, and magnetic smartphone cradles with pricing starting at US$20.

° Epson has announced the ColorWorks CW-D3800, a compact color label and badge printer designed for easy on-demand labeling. It’s “egineered for reliable, low-volume color label printing.”

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