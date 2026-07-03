In April it was reported that three YouTube channels had sued Apple. Now MacRumors reports that Apple has filed a response.

Those filing the lawsuit claim the tech giant violated the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by unlawfully accessing and scraping millions of copyrighted videos from YouTube to train its AI models.

In a class action lawsuit filed in California federal court, the owners of the YouTube channels h3h3Productions (plus H3 Podcast and H3 Podcast Highlights), MrShortGame Golf, and Golfholics alleged that Apple “deliberately circumvented” YouTube’s protections against video scraping and “profited substantially” by doing so.

Apple’s research papers indicate that some of the YouTube videos uploaded by the plaintiffs were used to train its AI models, the complaint charges. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction and damages individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated in the U.S., per the complaint.

h3h3Productions is a YouTube channel created and hosted by husband-and-wife duo Ethan Klein and Hila Klein. Their content consists of reaction videos and sketch comedy in which they satirize Internet culture.

MrShortGame Golf is a YouTube-based golf instruction brand led by Matt Fisher, a former San Diego State University golfer. Focused on simplifying the game, he offers tips for chipping, putting, and full-swing techniques aimed at amateur golfers looking to lower their scores and play competitively without being a pro.

Golfholics is a golf YouTube channel and social media brand featuring vlog-style, competitive, and fun golf matches, often set at high-end courses. Originally featuring “Coach” and “Big Cat,” the channel grew to prominently feature personalities like Paris Griffith and others, focusing on match play content designed to inspire viewers to play more golf.

Apple responded to the lawsuit this week, according to a court document viewed by MacRumors. The tech giant says the lawsuit should be dismissed with prejudice because the plaintiffs

“fail to state a claim for circumvention of effective access controls.”

In other words, they made the videos publicly available on YouTube so Apple was permitted to access the videos under the DMCA. Apple said YouTube’s Terms of Service likewise permitted the company to access the videos.

“Plaintiffs allege that they posted audiovisual works to YouTube, and that any member of the public can see them there,” reads Apple’s response. “No password. No payment. No lock. No key. Allegedly, YouTube employs technological measures to prevent unauthorized downloading. But because YouTube provides public access to the videos, the alleged technological measures do not control access to the works, as § 1201(a) requires.”

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