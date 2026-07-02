As Macworld notes, macOS 27 Golden Gate marks the end of built-in DVD support.

The macOS update should arrive to end users in September or October. When it does, it will apparently ditch the DVDPlayback framework, signaling the end of built-in DVD support.

Currently, Apple includes a DVD Player app with Mac software (though it apparently doesn’t want you to know). The app may vanish with macOS 27 Golden Gate. As Macworld notes, if it does, you’ll need third-party alternatives like VLC for DVD playback as Apple phases out native support entirely.

For now if you want to use the DVD Player app, you’ll have to track it down on your Mac. The easiest way is to use Spotlight. Click the little Spotlight icon in the upper right corner of your Mac’s screen. Search for “DVD Player, and the app’s icon will appear at the top of the Top Hits. Double click on the icon, and the app will launch.

Once launched you can open a DVD by going to File > Open DVD Player. Of course, since Apple no longer makes a Mac with a built-in DVD player/slot, you’ll need a product such as the Apple USB Superdrive.

Apple SuperDrive



The problem is that Apple has discontinued the product, so it’s hard to find a new one. You’ll probably have to search the Internet for a used one. Of course, there are various third party products you can use. Some choices are the LG Electronics Ultra Sim Drive, Lychee External DVD Drive, and ASUS ZenDrive.

Once you get your hands on one, Attach the SuperDrive. It must be attached to a USB-A port, so you may need an adapter to connect it, depending on your Mac model. It’s compatible with Macs introduced in 2008 or later that don’t have a built-in optical drive.

Now launch DVD Player, and select Open DVD Media.

To eject a disc, click Finder in the Dock, then choose File > Eject. Or, if your keyboard has an eject key, press and hold the eject key

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