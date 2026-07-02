Last Apple drastically raised prices on a range of products. The base price for entry-level iPads and Mac computers increased by $100-$200, with higher priced models going up even more. On a percentage basis, most prices increase by 15-25%.

The price increase for iPhones will likely wait until the September launch of new models. What about iPads and Macs, right now? As Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) speculated last week when the research group analyzed the possible impact of a price increase on iPhone sales, customers can react in a number of ways.

For one, they can buy less-expensive models or stick with base storage rather than upgrading. Another: selecting a more modest model or skipping a storage upgrade are possible iPad and Mac reactions.

The third possibility is deferring purchases, which CIRP considered by analyzing the age of a buyer’s previous tablet or personal computer. Will the price increase prompt them to wait a little longer to replace their current iPad or Mac?

As it turns out, recent trends in iPad and Mac buying suggest consumers may well wait a little longer to buy a new, higher-priced iPad or Mac, according to CIRP. Though the purchase dynamics are not the same as iPhones, the ownership period for iPads and Macs has increased over the last five years.

For iPads, over one-third of buyers had their previous iPad for three years or more, while about the same number (36%) had it for two years or less. Five years ago, only 23% had their previous iPad for three years or more. CIRP thinks those percentages may increase due to Apple’s price hikes.

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