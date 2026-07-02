Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Soaring demand for the iPhone 17 lineup seems to have finally come to an end, amid rumors that Apple has finally lowered expectations and reduced production plans by 15%.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is introducing a new MCP server for Safari that lets coding agents inspect websites directly in the browser, giving them access to page content, console logs, network requests, screenshots, and more.

° From Macworld: Apple’s fall announcements will include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra. Here’s what to expect from the chip that will power them.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple CEO Tim Cook has held “constructive” talks with European Union tech chief Henna Virkkunen on Tuesday about releasing Siri AI in the bloc while complying with the Digital Markets Act.

° From Cult of Mac: An upcoming Apple Watch redesign could make your bands obsolete.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a Road to Macstock session features a discussion with Brian Hensen about his evolving role as the event’s master of ceremonies. From speaker wrangler to stage host.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related