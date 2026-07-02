Apple has updated its Final Cut Camera app, which remains made for Final Cut Pro on the iPad, but its improvements include easier transferring of footage to the Mac, notes AppleInsider.

The update also also offers enhancements to how that iPhone to iPad workflow is done. What’s more, now Final Cut Camera can be connected to the Mac directly, and the footage imported into Final Cut Pro for macOS.

Available for free on the App Store, Final Cut Camera is designed to leverage the camera system of iPhone to bring professional filmmaking tools into the hands of even more people. For professional or aspiring filmmakers, content creators, or journalists, Final Cut Camera allows further customization of video recordings with access to settings like white balance and manual focus, according to Apple.

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