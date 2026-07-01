The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Apple’s appeal over a lower court ruling in the never-ending battle between it and Epic Games.

This is the update from Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article): In a brief order Tuesday, the justices said they will review lower court decisions that said the iPhone-maker willfully defied a 2021 ruling involving developer fees for its lucrative App Store. […]

The Supreme Court’s order on Tuesday indicated that it would not consider a second issue that Apple raised challenging the judge’s decision to enter a so-called “universal injunction” covering how the company dealt with all developers worldwide. Apple had argued that the injunction ran afoul of the justices’ ruling in an unrelated case last year that narrowed the power of judges to issue such sweeping directives.

Earlier this month Epic Games asked the Supreme Court to throw out Apple’s appeal in the never-ending legal battle.

You can read the company’s appeal here. Last month Apple filed a request with the Supreme Court in an attempt to reverse key lower court rulings over the App Store injunction in its long-running legal battle with Epic Games.

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between the two companies has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

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