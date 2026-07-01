The Kremlin is threatening Apple with a $52 million fine if it for discriminating against Russian software, reports Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article).

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service said Apple devices will need to have the Max messenger and Russian search engines pre-installed. On June 25, it was reported that the Kremlin is unhappy that Apple removed some apps from the App Store. The tech giant removed several Russian mobile apps related to the Russian Internet company, VK. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, warned Apple that Russian authorities will be in touch to discuss the apps and their removal.

He also warned that, should explanations not be forthcoming, Russia will consider withdrawing its cooperation with Apple as a whole. Finally, Peskov said Russians who miss the apps would be urged to switch to Android smartphones.

The Kremlin has been encouraging Russians to use MAX, a state-backed messaging platform that was developed by VK and now comes preinstalled on all phones and tablets sold in the country.

However, AppleInsider points out that Apple doesn’tt sell iPhones in Russia, and hasn’t in four years. The country has restricted its use of foreign technology since the start of the Ukraine war. So perhaps Apple will just tell the Kremlin to kiss the company’s butt!

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