UBS Evidence Lab Hardin Shah sees mixed global iPhone demand and says Apple Intelligence isn’t yet a significant driver for upgrades, reports wcctech.
He bases this on a survey of ver 7,500 smartphone users across the US, the UK, Germany, China, and Japan. Highlights from the survey:
° The average consumer intent to buy an iPhone over the next month or so increased by 3% year-over-year to 20% of the survey respondents in the US, while recording an increase of 6% in the UK, 4% in Germany, and 1% in Japan over the same period.
° iPhone-related purchase intent plummeted in China by 1% year-over-year to 15% of the survey respondents.
° Apple Intelligence and the new Siri aren’t generating muc excitement. Total respondents in the survey who indicated a willingness to upgrade sooner for the new features declined by 5% to 24%.
° The percentage of respondents who are indifference to the features rose by 3% to 31%.
° Folks expressing interest in a foldable iPhone declined by 1% to 39%.
° However, the foldable iPhone’s favorability vs. a generic foldable smartphone increased by 6%.
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Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today