Five new games are now available on Apple Arcade. Launching yesterday, Family Feud Pocket brings the game show and authentic, true-to-show trivia experience to Apple Arcade.

Launching today are Dungeon Clawler+, which combines the strategic depth of a roguelike deckbuilder with the unpredictability of an arcade claw machine; Creatures of the Deep+, a single-player fishing adventure that plunges players into a world of ancient secrets, legendary monsters, and mysterious treasures; Pocket City 2+, a fun spin on the city-building genre, allowing players to construct a sprawling metropolis and then drop themselves in it; and Draw It+, which challenges artists and doodlers alike to sketch clues from a wide variety of prompts and score points before time runs out.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

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