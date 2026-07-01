Five new games are now available on Apple Arcade. Launching yesterday, Family Feud Pocket brings the game show and authentic, true-to-show trivia experience to Apple Arcade.
Launching today are Dungeon Clawler+, which combines the strategic depth of a roguelike deckbuilder with the unpredictability of an arcade claw machine; Creatures of the Deep+, a single-player fishing adventure that plunges players into a world of ancient secrets, legendary monsters, and mysterious treasures; Pocket City 2+, a fun spin on the city-building genre, allowing players to construct a sprawling metropolis and then drop themselves in it; and Draw It+, which challenges artists and doodlers alike to sketch clues from a wide variety of prompts and score points before time runs out.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
- Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1
- Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) plans, with a one-month free trial.2
- Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.
- An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.
Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.
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Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today