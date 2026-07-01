The foldable smartphone panel market is set to rebound from its 2025 adjustment phase in 2026, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Shipments are forecast to grow by around 24% year-over-year (YoY), while revenues are expected to rise by around 48% YoY. Growth will be driven not only by volume recovery, but also by Apple’s entry and a richer mix of premium in-fold products.

Counterpoint says Apple will be the key variable in reshaping the market structure in 2026. Its first foldable iPhone is expected to drive panel procurement in the second half of the year, increasing the importance of SDC, premium in-fold panels, and high-value technologies

From a brand competition perspective, 2026 will be a transition year, according to Counterpoint. Samsung is still expected to rank No.1 with a 31% share; Apple is forecast to contribute around 29% of foldable smartphone panel procurement in its first year; and Huawei is expected to account for around 24%. The research group says Apple won’t immediately displace Samsung and Huawei, but it will expand the market and shift competition toward higher average sales prices, stronger reliability and lower-crease wide book-type foldables.

The foldable iPhone — expected to be dubbed either the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra” is expected to arrive this September barring any design issues. It should arrive along with, or shortly after, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The “standard” iPhone 18, an iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 are predicted to arrive in the first half of 2027.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related