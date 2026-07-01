Apple TV’s “Shrinking” has won two AAFCA TV Honors from the African-American Film Critics Association.

The series is nominated for Best Comedy. It’s listed among the “AAFCA’s Top 10 Television Programs of 2026.”

Also, Jurnee Smollett is nominated for Best Actress for her role in the Apple TV movie, “Smoke.” You can find a complete list of winners here.

“Shrinking” has been renewed for a fourth season. You can watch the first three seasons on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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